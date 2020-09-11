Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northbound Route 18 Seventh Avenue Bridge Inspection Next Week in New Brighton and Beaver Falls

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to inspect the bridge that carries northbound Route 18 (Seventh Avenue) over Beaver River in New Brighton Borough and the City of Beaver Falls, Beaver County, will occur Tuesday through Saturday, September 15-19 weather permitting.

A single-lane closure will occur on the Route 18 bridge in the northbound direction between Fourth Avenue in New Brighton Borough and Third Street in Beaver Falls from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Flaggers will assist motorists hauling oversized loads through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

