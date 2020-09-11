Leadership Simulcast Live2Lead Coming to the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Area
The John Maxwell Team & One Voice Leadership present Live2Lead 2020, Live2Lead is a half-day leadership, & personal growth virtual event October 9, 2020.OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live2Lead, a half-day leadership, and personal growth event hosted locally and simulcast from Atlanta, GA on October 9, 2020. This event is an annual leadership gathering developed by The John Maxwell Company. For almost a decade, Live2Lead has shared leadership and personal growth principles to a live audience and over 300 simulcast locations around the world.
Over the past several months, as we’ve all negotiated and navigated our way through the Coronavirus pandemic, one thing has become exceedingly clear: If you’re going to survive, you must adapt. That’s why today we are excited to share one of the biggest announcements in our Enterprise’s history: For the first time ever, Live2Lead—the annual leadership development event—will be virtual!
Speakers this year include Kat Cole, is the COO of FOCUS Brands, North America. Prior to FOCUS Brands, Kat was President of Cinnabon, Inc. and a Vice President at Hooters at age 26, making her one of the youngest executives in chain history. She has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, Fortune, Cosmopolitan and many others. She is the top Ranked Female Speaker of all-time within all Speakers Bureaus.
Steve Harvey, Mr. Harvey is known as the busiest man in Hollywood. But when he’s not entertaining, he’s a dedicated mentor and motivator. Mr. Harvey’s passion is helping people, which led to the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, helping underprivileged children receive the tools for success. In 2017, he started Steve Harvey Global, to create entertaining and motivational content, products and experiences for his worldwide audience. In 2019, he launched Vault Empowers, a learning platform for future leaders, entrepreneurs and corporate visionaries.
Alan Mulally, served as president and chief executive officer of The Ford Motor Company and as a member of Ford's board of directors from 2006-2014. Mulally led Ford's transformation into one of the world's leading automobile companies and the #1 automobile brand in the United States.Prior to joining Ford, Mulally served The Boeing Company for 37 years as executive vice president, and president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and of Boeing Information, Space and Defense Systems.
Craig Groeschel, started Life.Church in January 1996 and it has grown to include dozens of locations all over the United States. Craig is a New York Times bestselling author of books on a wide variety of topics, including dating and marriage, social media, purpose, direction, church leadership, and more. Glassdoor has also named him in the top 10 CEOs in the U.S. (small and midsize companies) and named Life.Church the #1 Place to Work under his leadership. As well as John C. Maxwell, leadership expert, bestselling author and coach. John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach and speaker, and was identified as the #1 leader in business by the AMA and the world’s most influential leadership expert by Inc. in 2014.
Live2Lead is designed to deliver the very best leadership content to inspire and motivate you and your team. Plus connect with other influencers in your community and expand your business network with relationships that produce tangible results. Live2Lead is being presented to the Oklahoma City Area by Rodney R. Payne; John Maxwell Team Certified Coach & Member. For Additional information can be obtained by contacting Rodney R. Payne at (405) 818 -2774, by visiting https://www.onevoiceinc.org/live2lead/
Rashonna Moore
Clear Picture Productions & PR
+1 323-825-9815
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn