Automotive HUD Market to Generate $ 5.22 billion by 2027 at 21.5% CAGR - Market Size, Unit Volume, Key Growth Drivers, Challenge, Recent Initiatives and Business Opportunities

Data Bridge Market Research announces the release of the report Global Automotive HUD Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By 2027. The latest research study released by DBMR Global Automotive HUD Market (Covid-19 Version) with 350+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers knowhow of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status.



Automotive HUD market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 5.22 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 21.5% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Automotive HUD market is attaining a significant growth due to factors such as increasing adoption of advanced technologies by OEMs. Automotive HUD is a type of display which will present data in the automobile without the consent of the consumer’s viewpoint while projector is embedded on the dashboard sent an image on the screen that will provide the data by bounces off a series of mirror.

The Global Automotive HUD Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Combiner HUD, Windshield HUD)

By Technology (Conventional HUD, Augmented Reality HUD (AR HUD))

By Dimension Type (2-D HUD, 3-D HUD),

By Vehicle Class (Economy Car, Mid-Segment Car, Luxury Vehicles),

By End-User (Oe Market, Aftermarket),

By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle)

By Fuel Type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Other Fuel Type)

Growing demand for connected vehicles, rising awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety, improvement in vehicle experience, and increasing demand of high-end and luxury cars are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of automotive HUD market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing demand of portable HUDs, introduction of semi-automatic and electric vehicles will further create new opportunities for the growth of automotive HUD market in the above-mentioned forecast period. Requirement of large space and lack of properties such as high-power consumption, brightness and luminance will act as a restraint factor for the growth of automotive HUD market in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Companies Mentioned Include (We Can Also Add the Other Companies as You Want):

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH

Denso Corporation.

Visteon Corporation

Nippon Seiki Co Ltd.

Yazaki

Garmin Ltd

Alps Alpine CO LTD

Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Clarion

Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Micro Vision

Hud way LLC.

Harman International

Automotive HUD Market-Geographical Segment

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Global Automotive HUD Market Scope and Market Size:

On the basis of type, automotive HUD market is segmented into combiner HUD and windshield HUD.

On the basis of technology, automotive HUD market is segmented into conventional HUD and augmented reality HUD (AR HUD).

On the basis of dimension type, automotive HUD market is segmented into 2-D HUD and 3-D HUD.

On the basis of vehicle class, automotive HUD market is segmented into economy car, mid-segment car and luxury vehicles.

On the basis of vehicle type, automotive HUD market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicle. Commercial vehicle has been further segmented into light commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV).

On the basis of fuel type, automotive HUD market is segmented into internal combustion engine (ICE), battery electric vehicle (BEV) and other fuel type.

Automotive HUD market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple end-users. The end-user segment for automotive HUD market includes Oe market, and aftermarket.

This Automotive HUD market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

