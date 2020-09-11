Hindman to bring 175+ lots of luxury jewelry in upcoming sale

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DIAMOND RING Lot 155

DIAMOND RING Lot 66

TIFFANY & CO., SCHLUMBERGER, DIAMOND 'X' NECKLACE Lot 57

TIFFANY & CO., SCHLUMBERGER, GREEN BERYL AND DIAMOND 'BIRD ON A ROCK' BROOCH Lot 59

Hindman

EDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of Hindman’s Fine and Important Jewelry sale in May of 2020, the auction house will present another selection of jewelry on September 15th at 11:00 AM EDT. Almost 200 pieces of jewelry will be on offer, including items from Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, and Mario Buccellati.

DIAMOND RING
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/leslie-hindman/diamond-ring-1886828

Several diamonds lead the auction catalog. One ring features a 6.05-carat brilliant-cut diamond flanked by two moon-shaped stones (USD 60,000 - $80,000). Mounted in platinum, the piece formerly belonged to Chicago collector Norene Goldstein. Bidders may recall fine art from her collection crossing the Hindman auction block earlier this year. Another ring on offer centers a cushion brilliant-cut diamond weighing 6.59 carats and mounted in yellow gold ($25,000 - $35,000).

DIAMOND RING
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/leslie-hindman/diamond-ring-1886742

Pieces from Tiffany & Co. made in collaboration with French jewelry designer Jean Schlumberger will also feature in the event. Best known for his close association with Tiffany, Schlumberger created nature-inspired jewelry in every color. His unusual pieces, designed to “capture the irregularity of the universe,” have gained a significant following since his death in the late 1980s.

TIFFANY & CO., SCHLUMBERGER, DIAMOND 'X' NECKLACE
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/leslie-hindman/tiffany-co-schlumberger-diamond-x-necklace-1886733

Available in this sale is a diamond ‘X’ necklace from Schlumberger and Tiffany ($15,000 - $20,000). Gold link chains connect diamond-covered ‘X’ motifs in this choker necklace. With the same estimate is a brooch that reflects Schlumberger’s sense of whimsy. The piece shows a small bird perched on an emerald-cut green beryl. A small ruby forms the bird’s eye.

TIFFANY & CO., SCHLUMBERGER, GREEN BERYL AND DIAMOND 'BIRD ON A ROCK' BROOCH
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/leslie-hindman/tiffany-co-schlumberger-green-beryl-and-diamond-bird-on-a-rock-brooch-1886735

BVLGARI, YELLOW GOLD AND ANCIENT ROMAN COIN LONGCHAIN NECKLACE
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/leslie-hindman/bvlgari-yellow-gold-and-ancient-roman-coin-longchain-necklace-1886852

Bvlgari collectors will discover two yellow gold necklaces in this auction. The first, a 34-inch chain necklace, is interspersed with six ancient Roman coins that recall the Italian heritage of the Bvlgari Maison ($10,000 - $15,000). The second necklace comes from the Parentisi collection, made in a day-to-night style inspired by the travertine tiles of Roman pavement ($8,000 - $12,000).

Also, among the key lots are:
A Van Cleef & Arpels sapphire and diamond ‘Fil de l’Eau’ drop necklace ($35,000 - $55,000)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/leslie-hindman/van-cleef-arpels-sapphire-and-diamond-fil-de-leau-necklace-1886794

A David Webb yellow gold and black enamel bracelet ($6,000 - $8,000)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/leslie-hindman/david-webb-yellow-gold-and-enamel-bracelet-1886760

A Jean Mahie gold cuff bracelet with an organic sculptural design ($3,500 - $5,500)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/leslie-hindman/jean-mahie-yellow-gold-cuff-bracelet-1886752

The last jewelry auction presented by Hindman exceeded its presale estimate thanks to strong engagement across multiple platforms. “We were thrilled by the top results our auctions achieved this spring, with each sale within our Luxury Goods division reaching over 90% sold,” Kimberley Burt, Hindman’s Vice President of Marketing & Luxury Goods, said in a press release.

A Chicago-based auction house, Hindman specializes in luxury jewelry, fine art, furniture, decorative art, modern design, and arts of the American West. It was founded in 1982 and today offers over 100 sales per year.
The coming jewelry auction will take place on September 15th, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT. Interested collectors can participate with absentee, telephone, and online bids. Visit Bidsquare for the full catalog.

