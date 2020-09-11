Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Statement on the Anniversary of 9/11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released the following statement on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States.

CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “Today, on September 11th we stop to remember the lives tragically lost on this day 19 years ago. That may seem like a long time ago to you and I, but not to the families who lost someone special to them that fateful day. I’m reminded today that what our brave firefighters do is not just a job, but a calling, and I’m grateful for the sacrifices they make and that they wake up every day ready to answer that call.

“As we’re all enduring challenging times related to COVID-19, please remember to keep our firefighters and first responders in your prayers and thank them for their service. Our great country and the world was forever changed on September 11th, 2001 and we will never forget the lives lost, the lives saved, and bravery of our first responders. God bless you all.”

