Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market to reach US $11.7 billion by 202 - Global Insights on Size, Share, Price Trends, Leading Players, Value Chain Analysis, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the global electronic drug delivery systems market in 2018, however Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest pace through 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Size 2018, By Product Type (Electronic Wearable Infusion Pumps, Electronic Autoinjectors, Electronic Injection Pens, Electronic Inhalers), Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, Asthma & COPD, Others), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global electronic drug delivery systems market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global electronic drug delivery systems market have been studied in detail.

The global electronic drug delivery systems market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 11.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, COPD, asthma, and multiple sclerosis, rapidly growing geriatric population, favorable reimbursement scenario in developed regions are factors driving the electronic drug delivery systems market.

Rapidly increasing target diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, multiple sclerosis is likely to fuel the demand for electronic drug delivery systems in the coming few years. Increase in geriatric patient pool susceptible to cardiovascular and respiratory disorders along with rapid technological advancements such as launch of integrated technologies is expected for robust market expansion in the coming few years. Moreover, favorable reimbursement scenario in developed regions is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the future.



The global electronic drug delivery systems market has been segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the global electronic drug delivery systems market is categorized into electronics wearable infusion pumps, electronic inhalers, electronic injection pens, and electronic autoinjectors. Electronic wearable infusion pumps dominated the global market in 2018.

Application-wise, the global electronic drug delivery systems market is segmented into multiple sclerosis, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, asthma & COPD, and other applications. Diabetes segment dominated the global electronic drug delivery systems market in 2018 owing to rapid increase in prevalence of the disease, launch of novel drug delivery systems for effective treatment of diabetes. For instance, Insulet Corporation received U.S. FDA approval for its Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System for diabetes management in June 2018.

North America dominated the global electronic drug delivery systems market in 2018. High prevalence of target diseases including diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, greater adoption of advanced drug delivery systems, increase in expenditure on diabetes care, presence of large geriatric population and favorable reimbursement scenario in the region are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the next few years. According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), a total of 301,700 deaths were attributable to diabetes in 2019. Also, approximately, 325 billion was spent on diabetes in North America. However, Asia Pacific electronic drug delivery systems market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global electronic drug delivery systems market include Insulet Corporation, Medtronic plc, Merck Group, United Therapeutics Corporation, Novo Nordisk, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Phillips-Medisize among others.

