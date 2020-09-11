Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 11th September 2020
Active cases: 1,680 New cases: 32 New tests: 143 Total confirmed: 3,362 Recovered: 1,582 (+100) Deaths: 100 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
