Gloria Estefan, Camilo, and Jessi Uribe Join First Wave Line-Up Announcement of Historic Oct. 4th Calle Ocho Live Virtual Festival

/EIN News/ -- - Inclusive Show Highlights Stars from Music Genres Latinos Love

- Major sponsors now include Heineken, Nickelodeon, and Cafe Bustelo

MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calle Ocho Live (www.CalleOchoLive.com), the virtual stand-in for the nation’s largest and most iconic Latin music festival, is going live stream big and in style this October 4th.

Among the stars joining the growing roster of the Hispanic Heritage Month virtual festival are Gloria Estefan, Camilo, Jessi Uribe, Jorge Celedón, and Bobby Pulido. These artists join previously announced Calle Ocho Live kings Mau y Ricky, Ivy Queen, who is performing an epic virtual duet with the late Celia Cruz, and Tito Puente, Jr., who himself is performing a virtual duet with his late all-star father Tito Puente.

The roster of artists announced today represents a cross section of nationalities and music genres honoring the full musical heritage of Latinos and now include, in alphabetical order: Alejandro Santamaria; Bardero$; Charlie Aponte; Chesca; David Kada; Drizmali; El Chacal; El Chapo de Sinoloa; El Cata; El Krisppy; El Prodigio; Fulanito; Grupo Mania; Grupo Niche; Ivanna; Jon Secada; Kyen?Es?; La Materialista; Leslie Shaw; Los Chiches Del Vallanato; Los Hermanos Medina; Manny Manuel; Milly Quezada; Marie Monti; Maria Pino; Neguito Borjas; N’Klabe; Oro Solido; Oscarito; Reykon; Rogelio Martinez; Srta Dayana; Soleil; Spanish Harlem Orchestra; Toño Rosario; Tito Rojas; Toa Valantin; Toby Love; Tony Zucca; Yiyo Sarante; Yulien Oviedo; and Willy Garcia.

“We said we would create a strong, inclusive, and powerful line-up that captured the diversity of Latino tastes, genres, and cultures, and that’s what we’ve done here,” said Jorge Fernandez, president of the Kiwanis of Little Havana/Carnaval Miami. “Through Calle Ocho Live, we’re not only stretching to do well for the families we serve through the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation but also through the way we reflect the evolution of Latinos in America.”

Among the top brands and sponsors officially announced as of today are Heineken, Cafe Bustelo, Nickelodeon, the Florida Dairy Farmers, and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Live stream broadcast and/or digital streaming media partners include Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS), People en Español, VME, HITN, VIVALIVETV, Maria Marin, ORA TV, Impremedia, BronxNet, Tarima, Viva Tu Musica, Latinx Newswire, Pop Culture Newswire, and Diario Las Americas. Strategic partners of the show include Cerro Group, Dustelli Music, and The 360 Group.

To partner with, support, or sponsor Calle Ocho Live, email manny@retropopmedia.com , tcallava@Kiwanislittlehavana.org , or visit www.CalleOchoLive.com.

Calle Ocho Live is Cause-Focused

In addition to featuring live and pre-recorded performances from top Latin music artists, celebrities, and social media personalities, Calle Ocho Live will also highlight stories from the families served by the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation. Even though the online show is free, the event will feature a call to action for viewers to donate $8 or more ahead of or during the festival to the Kiwanis at www.CalleOchoLive .com. Supporters and large philanthropists are urged to pledge whatever amount they can.

When/How to View Calle Ocho Live

Calle Ocho Live officially kicks off with a digital and national broadcast show that will feature more than a dozen media companies and their respective digital platforms on YouTube, Twitter, Periscope, Tik Tok, and Twitch.

To register for the premium, prize-filled edition of Calle Ocho Live, complete the easy registration at the event’s website www.CalleOchoLive.com.

The interactive three-hour livestream experience will include music artists, entertainers, comedians, chefs, social media influencers, and other surprise personalities. Collectively, the show’s broadcast will surpass millions of verifiable video views and will generate many more millions in overall media impressions.

Audiences at home will also have several options to get involved live on the show throughout the day with opportunities not only to win prizes but also to be featured on the show in a variety of engaging ways.

The Facts Behind the Cause

The Kiwanis of Little Havana is an affiliate of Kiwanis International, a worldwide non-profit organization of volunteers dedicated to serving children in their communities. Founded in 1975, the Little Havana Chapter is known for using advanced fundraising initiatives, such as Carnaval Miami and its flagship event Calle Ocho Music Festival.

Through the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation, the organization impacts thousands of underserved families annually, with youth development programs including holiday giving, college scholarships, back to school assistance, emergency financial assistance, and more.

Monies raised through Calle Ocho Live will be used by the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation to assist diverse families in South Florida with college scholarships, back to school assistance, holiday gifts, emergency financial assistance, and other support during the Covid-19 crisis.

Social Media:

Instagram: @CarnavalMiami

Facebook: Carnaval Miami

Twitter: @Carnaval_Miami

Contact:

Ana Maria Reyes

Kiwanis of Little Havana

(305) 644-8888 ext. 2

areyes@kiwanislittlehavana.org