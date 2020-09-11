Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,843 in the last 365 days.

electroCore to Present at the HC Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the HC Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held from September 14-16, 2020.

Presentation details:

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Time: 1:30-1:50pm EDT

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company's website: www.electrocore.com

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit: www.electrocore.com

Investors:
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Media Contact:
Jackie Dorsky
electroCore
973-290-0097

Primary Logo

You just read:

electroCore to Present at the HC Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.