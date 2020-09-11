electroCore to Present at the HC Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the HC Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held from September 14-16, 2020.



Presentation details:

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Time: 1:30-1:50pm EDT

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company's website: www.electrocore.com

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit: www.electrocore.com

