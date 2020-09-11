Auris Medical to Report First Half 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday, September 17, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Hamilton, Bermuda, September 11, 2020 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and central nervous system disorders, today announced that it will provide a business update and report its financial results for the first half 2020 on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Following the announcement, Auris Medical's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time (2:30 pm Central European Time).



To participate in this conference call, dial 1-877-870-9135 (US toll free) or +44 2071 928 338 (international), and enter passcode 5286195. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Auris Medical website at www.aurismedical.com . A replay will be available approximately two hours following the live call.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and CNS disorders. The Company is focused on the development of intranasal betahistine for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125, in Phase 2) and for the prevention of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and somnolence (AM-201, post Phase 1b). With AM-301, the Company is developing a nasal spray for protection against airborne pathogens and allergens. In addition Auris Medical has two Phase 3 programs under development: Sonsuvi® (AM-111) for acute inner ear hearing loss and Keyzilen® (AM-101) for acute inner ear tinnitus. The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “EARS.”

Investor contact:



Joseph Green

Edison Advisor for Auris Medical

646-653-7030

jgreen@edisongroup.com

or

investors@aurismedical.com