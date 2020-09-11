King of Belgium accredits new Angolan ambassador

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 11 - The Angolan ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Mário de Azevedo Constantino, presented his credentials to King Philip this Thursday in Brussels, starting his role as diplomatic representative of the Angolan state in that European country. ,

In a note, the press sector of the Angolan diplomatic mission to the Kingdom of Belgium noted that during the ceremony Ambassador Mario de Azevedo Constantino and the Belgian monarch addressed issues related to the state of bilateral cooperation.

The two personalities also addressed "issues in the international arena, namely the conflicts on the African continent and that of the Covid -19 pandemic that plagues the world".

According to the note, Mário de Azevedo Constantino said that he would focus on strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as placing diplomacy at the service of the economy in order to mobilise resources for the business sector in international institutions based in Brussels.

Cooperation relations between Angola and Belgium date back to 1977 and Ambassador Mário de Azevedo Constantino is the 13th Angolan diplomat to be accredited to the European country.

Appointed on 10 June 2020 by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Ambassador Mário de Azevedo, presented the copies of the credentials on 11 August this year.

Mário de Azevedo Constantino holds a Master degree in Public International Law.