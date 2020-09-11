Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market to reach US $3 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Share, Strategic Initiatives, Value Chain Analysis, Growth Drivers, Key Opportunities, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The major players operating across the global Electric Vehicle Adhesives market include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, L&L Products, Bostik SA, and Ashland including others

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market by Form (Liquid, Film & Tape, and Others), Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic, and Others), Application (Powertrain System, Exterior, and Interior), Vehicle Type (Electric Car, Electric Bus, Electric Truck, and Electric Bike), and Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Growing investment across the automotive industry coupled with the announcement of favorable policies and directives by the government will stimulate the global Electric Vehicle Adhesives industry. The global Electric Vehicle Adhesives market size is expected to expand over USD 3 billion by 2025.

Electric Vehicle Adhesives is an adhering substance which provides adhesion between two parts without impacting their function. It provides a strong light bond between battery parts and allows smooth functioning of the components. The adhesives have the capabilities to provide flexibility and possess strong adhesion characteristics, thereby driving the industry size. It further reduces vibrations and absorbs impact without transmitting it to the parts, which in turn is escalating the industry landscape.

EV adhesives distribute the stress equally while in motion, which in turn reduces the vibration. This further helps in offering a smooth and seamless driving experience, which in turn is segmenting the product demand. Increasing R&D activities to enhance the adhesion capabilities along with rising efforts to improve the overall efficiency of the vehicle is stimulating the industry landscape.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Electric Vehicle Adhesives industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Electric Vehicle Adhesives industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The Electric Vehicle Adhesives market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The Electric Vehicle Adhesives market on the basis of resin type is categorized into polyurethane, epoxy, silicone, acrylic, and others on the basis of application. The polyurethane segment is expected to expand at a growth rate of over 50% over the forecast period on account of its enhanced adhesion capabilities. Furthermore, its long operational life vibration withstanding capabilities are expected to catapult the segment growth over the forecast timeframe.

Europe is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. Growing awareness to reduce the carbon count has promoted the adoption of electric vehicle. The government across the region has established a stringent norms and directives to reduce the sale of conventional vehicle and promote adoption of electric vehicle. Furthermore, the increasing regulatory favors to boost R&D activities associated with the development of electric vehicle and its components is supplementing the industry landscape.

The major players operating across the global Electric Vehicle Adhesives market include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, L&L Products, Bostik SA, and Ashland including others. The industry for Electric Vehicle Adhesives is integrated with the participation of established global players across the globe. In addition, these companies are focusing on expanding their footprint through implementation of inorganic as well as organic strategies which in turn is proliferating the business outlook.

