Ragnarok X: Next Generation Official Launch in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on October 15, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a new MMORPG mobile game, will be planned to be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on October 15, 2020.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation has been achieved more than 300,000 pre-registration sign-ups in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

The promotional movies and related game information will be released to users as soon as possible in response to their constant support. Pre-registration events for the App Store and Google Play are also taking place on both platforms.

[Official Pre-registration Website] https://rox.gnjoy.com.tw/pre-register

[Facebook Page] https://www.facebook.com/ROXNextGeneration

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Minji Oh
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800

