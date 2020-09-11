Leadership Development Expert and Author Rocky Romanella to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ALLENTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy is leaving things better than you found them.

As president and general manager of UPS Supply Chain Solutions and President of Retail Operations, Romanella led one of the largest re-branding initiatives in history, The UPS Store, which revolutionized the $9 billion retail shipping and business services market.

Today, Romanella is a motivational speaker and author of Tighten the Lug Nuts: The Principles of Balanced Leadership.

Tighten The Lug Nuts is loaded with practical information that can help leaders become more effective, more productive, and more successful.

“I wrote the book to be educational as well as entertaining,” says Romanella. “The difference with me is I've had to motivate large groups of people to execute. Each chapter can stand on its own with the lessons I’ve laid out.”

As an expert at leadership development through storytelling, Romanella has created a process that any manager can relate to and immediately put into practice. Balanced Leadership decisions are made with three key constituents in mind: customers, stakeholders, and most importantly, employees.

The lug nut that always needs tightening is interpersonal relationships: engaging with people, managing people, adjusting to people in a respectful way that moves the process forward.

“You have to have great awareness of yourself to lead successfully,” says Romanella. “I could never have been on Undercover Boss because I wanted to know everyone, and I wanted everyone to know me personally. The greatest leaders are vulnerable leaders. It doesn't show that you're weak. It shows that you're strong.”

