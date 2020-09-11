Annabelle Lee of Nevermore Security to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edgar Allen Poe was known for his scary stories. In our modern world, the scariest stories are cybersecurity breaches.

Attacks can be launched by anyone from teenage hackers to disgruntled former employees to nation-states. No matter who it is, systems must be protected. If an attack is launched on the electric grid, the results could be serious.

Managing cybersecurity risk is necessary to ensure the reliability of the electric grid.

Annabelle Lee is the Chief Cyber Security Specialist and founder of Nevermore Security, specializing in cybersecurity solutions for the energy sector.

Nevermore Security focuses on the operational technology (OT) side of cybersecurity, specifically with respect to power system devices potentially subject to errors or even attacks. The approach of Nevermore Security is to identify the highest priority risks while providing the most effective cyber security strategies and solutions.

“All organizations deal with risk like financial risk or public perception. Cyber security is just another area,” says Lee. “There are attempts all the time, so you have to look at what systems are critical to the mission of the organization and put in controls to ensure resiliency of the grid. This way, even if there is an attack, you can continue operating.”

Annabelle Lee’s experience comprises over 40 years of technical experience in IT system design and implementation, over 15 years in OT cyber security, and over 25 years of cyber security design, specification development, and testing.

Lee began her career as a programmer before moving into computer security in the 1980s where she worked in the private sector. Annabelle would later work for the federal government’s National Institute of Standards and Technology, and was detailed to the Department of Homeland Security, where she learned cybersecurity for control systems. Finally, Lee worked for the Electric Power Research Institute before deciding to strike out on her own as a consultant.

“I’m proud to be able to work in this field,” says Lee. “Where else can you have an impact that's going to outlive you? What we do is going to outlive all of us.”

Close Up Radio will feature Annabelle Lee in an interview with Jim Masters on September 15th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.nevermoresecurity.com