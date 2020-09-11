Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2100 Block of Young Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, September 4, 2020, in the 2100 block of Young Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:53 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a person on a bicycle struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple injuries. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The preliminary on scene investigation revealed that the decedent was intentionally struck while crossing the street on his bicycle. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 45 year-old David Farewell, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 29 year-old Eric Beasley, of Southwest, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder.

###