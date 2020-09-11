Global Luxury Furniture Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

“Luxury Furniture - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Furniture market will register a 4.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 34570 million by 2025, from $ 29260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Luxury Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Luxury Furniture, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Luxury Furniture market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Luxury Furniture companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Indoor

Outdoor

As of 2018, luxury indoor furniture segment dominates the market contributing about 83.5% market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Home

Hospitality

Office

Other

In 2018, home occupied the largest luxury furniture consumption market, with 80% market share

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Restoration Hardware

B&B Italia

Hooker Furniture Corporation

Brown Jordan

Kimball Hospitality

Knoll

Roche Bobois

Poltrona Frau

Scavolini S.p.A.

Gold Phoenix

Kettal

Interi Furniture

Eichholtz

Minotti

Suyen Furniture Group

Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa)

Paola Lenti

Fitz Hansen

Ligne Roset

Turri S.r.l.

Manutti

Boca do Lobo

Edra

Muebles Pico

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

