Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 has been defined by the magnitude of stressors: the pandemic, unemployment, school closures, social unrest, the economy, the election. Almost 200,000 Americans have died. There are all these external realities. How do we even begin to cope when everything seems so out of our control?

According to the Center for Disease Control, coping with these stressors in a healthy way will help make you, the people you care about, and your community more resilient stronger.

We all have to deal with stress, but we handle it differently. How we respond to stress of these remarkable times requires a therapist as unique as the times we are living through.

Dr. Martha Latz is the founder of A Unique Therapy Center. For nearly 30 years, Dr. Latz has provided an emotionally supportive environment to help individuals and their loved ones navigate challenging life transitions. Dr. Latz weaves both traditional and holistic approaches to fully address the whole person: mind, body and spirit.

“The effects of pandemic are changing our culture, our society, irrevocably,” says Dr. Latz. “Stress and anxiety levels are off the charts. We have to wear a mask and social distance on top of everything else. It's quite a challenge.”

Indeed, stress can have a profound effect on the body and the brain. We don’t sleep well. We don’t eat well. We’re running on adrenaline and cortisol, which means our hypervigilance is also putting us at risk for autoimmune disease and inflammatory conditions. Our memory can be affected. The extra weight we gain can also affect the immune system.

“When we're faced with radical change, we tend to fall back to our many default settings,” says Dr. Latz. “Pessimism can lead to self-sabotaging behaviors like, procrastination, disorganization, or perfectionism.”

Dr. Latz says ultimately, conversations about stress are conversations about priorities. Is the problem something where we can actually affect a change? Relationships are at their breaking point so coping in this incredible time of stress requires being mindful of what is in your control and showing compassion to yourself and others.

“If you're not taking care of yourself, how can you take care of your relationships? If you're not taking care of your relationships, how can you take care of yourself?”

