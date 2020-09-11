Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton State­ment on Fifth Cir­cuit Uphold­ing Texas Elec­tion Law

Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement following today’s Fifth Circuit opinion regarding Texas election law:  

“I am pleased that the Fifth Circuit correctly upheld Texas’s vote-by-mail laws, and I commend the court for concluding that Texas’s decision to allow elderly voters to vote by mail does not violate the 26th Amendment. We will continue to protect the integrity of Texas elections and uphold the rule of law.”

