Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency in Siskiyou County Due to Fires

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an emergency proclamation for the County of Siskiyou due to fires. The fires have burned over 120,000 acres, destroyed homes and other structures, and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Governor Newsom has declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread fires and extreme weather conditions, and secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the state’s emergency response to the Northern California wildfires. California has also secured Fire Management Assistance Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state’s response to fires burning in Santa Clara, StanislausSanta Cruz, San Mateo, Napa, NevadaLake, Solano, YoloMonterey, Fresno, Madera, San Bernardino, Siskiyou, Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties.

The text of today’s proclamation can be found here and a copy can be found here.

