LEXINFINTECH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against LexinFintech Holdings, Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of investors that purchased LexinFintech Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) securities between April 30, 2019 and August 4, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 9, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On August 25, 2020, Grizzly Research published a report describing, among other things, how the Company: (i) reports artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments; (ii) has a business model that exposes shareholders to enormous losses; (iii) was still conducting direct peer to peer lending despite claiming otherwise, (iv) lacked internal controls; and (v) conducted undisclosed related party transactions.

On this news, shares of LexinFintech stock fell $0.47 per share or 5.52% to close at $8.04 per share on August 25, 2020

The complaint, filed on September 9, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LexinFintech reported artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments; (2) the Company’s business model exposes shareholders to enormous losses by prioritizing Chinese lenders for off-balance sheet loans; (3) the Company exaggerated its user base; (4) the Company was facilitating direct peer to peer lending contrary to Chinese law; (5) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (6) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

