Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in remembrance of victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Friday, and encourages North Dakota residents to do the same, in remembrance of those who perished in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a joint resolution of Congress authorizing and requesting the President to designate Sept. 11 of each year as Patriot Day and direct flags to be lowered to half-staff for the entire day. Americans also are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Daylight Time to honor the nearly 3,000 victims of the attacks.

“Nineteen years after the unspeakable acts that shook our nation, we pay tribute to those who lost their lives and the heroic acts of bravery by the first responders and rescue workers who put themselves in harm’s way to bring others to safety,” Burgum said. “We also pay tribute and express our eternal gratitude to the courageous men and women who have fought the Global War on Terrorism, including the 28 service members from North Dakota who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”