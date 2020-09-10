Arrest Made in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse and a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense in the 7th District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announced an arrest has been made in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense.
- On Thursday, September 10, 2020, at approximately 7:40 am the suspect approached the victim in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim and then fled the scene.
- On Thursday, September 10, 2020 at approximately 9:35 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 1400 block of Morris Road, Southeast. The suspect forcibly engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a second victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.
