Arrest Made in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse and a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense in the 7th District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announced an arrest has been made in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense.

 

  • On Thursday, September 10, 2020, at approximately 7:40 am the suspect approached the victim in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast.  The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim and then fled the scene.

 

  • On Thursday, September 10, 2020 at approximately 9:35 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 1400 block of Morris Road, Southeast.  The suspect forcibly engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a second victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, 18-year old Darnell Peoples, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Third Degree Sexual Abuse and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.

