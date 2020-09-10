Global Vaginal Moisturizer and Lubricants Market Is Expected to Reach USD 2.68 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Vaginal Moisturizers and Lubricants Market by Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, E-commerce, Retail), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global vaginal moisturizer and lubricant market is expected to grow from USD 1.45 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The vaginal moisturizer and lubricants market is witnessing significant growth from the past years. This is attributed to increasing demand for feminine hygiene products, high occurrence of atrophic vaginitis, and vaginal dryness affecting a large number of women. The vaginal dryness is most common among pre-menopausal women, like breastfeeding mothers, who have received chemotherapy, and those who have undergone a hysterectomy. The change in the consumer expectation to a healthy lifestyle with herbs and natural & fragrance-free products that keeps vaginal dryness away without any side effects influences the market for vaginal moisturizer and lubricant market.

The long-acting lubricants that help with chronic dryness are vaginal moisturizers. Vaginal lubrication is a fluid that lubricates a woman's vagina. These vaginal moisturizers and lubricants are used by women to overcome vaginal dryness and solve intercourse difficulties. Vaginal moisturizers often contain polymers that cohere water to the vaginal lining. Personal lubricants are designed to use over a shorter period of time. These products are a good option for people who experience intense vaginal dryness, even when they do not have intercourse. Lubricants can be used by anyone, regardless of whether their body produces lubrication naturally. Vaginal dryness commonly affects people who use hormonal birth control, smoke cigarettes, are breastfeeding, are in premenopause or menopause, and are undergoing chemotherapy.

Global vaginal moisturizer and lubrication market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing awareness regarding sexual health among women. The continuing movement involving the LGBTQ+ community and the rising acceptance will increase the demand for various sexual wellness products. The factor restraining the market growth is a large number of women suffering from vaginal dryness do not seek medical health. The development of natural moisturizers that include ingredients like coconut oil and olive oil rich in vitamin E will provide market growth opportunities.

Key players operating in the global vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market include Combe Incorporated, Bayer AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Damiva, Church & Dwight, The Yes Yes Company Ltd., Durex, KESSEL medintim GmbH, and Searchlight Pharma. To gain a significant market share in the global vaginal moisturizers and lubricant market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Durex and Damiva are some of the leading manufacturers of vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market.

For instance, in November 2018, Durex and RED formed partnerships to support its mission to end AIDS. The funds generated from the sale of the Durex RED condom were invested in South Africa, where a large number of populations have HIV/AIDS.

In October 2017, Searchlight Pharma announced a strategic partnership with Fonds de solidartite FTQ and Emerillon Capital.

E-commerce segment dominated and held the largest market share of 39.18% in the year 2019

On the basis of distribution channel, the global vaginal moisturizer and lubrication market is segmented into a specialty store, e-commerce, and retail. E-commerce segment dominated and held the largest market share of 39.18% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to a wide range of options, and consumers can select their products conveniently compared to retail stores. The specialty store segment is anticipated to witness significant growth. Specialty stores offer various sexual wellness products such as lubricants, sex toys, moisturizes, and condoms.

Regional Segment of Vaginal Moisturizer and Lubricants Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global vaginal moisturizer and lubricants market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America accounted for a major share of 26.54% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to the easy availability of moisturizers and lubricants through online distribution channels and the growing occurrence of atrophic vaginitis. The market is the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth. This growth is attributed to the rising population and economic development and an increase in disposable income.

About the report:

The global vaginal moisturizer and lubricant market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements.

