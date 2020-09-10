YHSGR is looking for motivated real estate agents who wish to partner with the company and escalate their income
ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading name in the real-estate industry due to its cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. The management of the company is excited to announce that they are recruiting driven and coachable real-estate agents to work with the company and take their income portfolios to new heights.
Under the leadership of Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, the company booked over a billion dollars’ worth of real estate transactions during this COVID pandemic for the real estate agents who are associated with the company. The company employs a distinguished lead-generation technology that involves No cold calling, No door knocking, No prospecting to acquire dozens of motivated, ready-to-act leads every week.
While talking about this training program, one of the managers of the company said: “Do you love to meet clients, negotiate deals, work with sellers, and tour beautiful properties? You may be the perfect candidate to train as a real estate agent, and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty can guide you in this new endeavor. We connect you with buyers and sellers, so your job as an agent is seamless. With us, our partner agents enjoy the benefits as ‘A’ agent on our World-Class team.”
The ‘Live Connections’ program launched by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty works systematically to help dedicated real estate agents build their empires. The First step in being a successful real estate agent is to ‘Get connected and Convert’. In this phase, partner agents will receive live connections to home shoppers and provide the company with updates on their progress toward a closed transaction. The company wins only when the agents win. The agents have to pay nothing to the company until they earn. A success fee is due only when they close a transaction with a client from the company generated leads and appointments. The agents are urged to stay motivated and build upon their success. The more they close deals and provide great service to home shoppers, the more connections and leads the company will send their way.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is the only real estate company that generates buyers and listings appointments for real estate agents. Since 2007, the CEO, Rudy Lira Kusuma, has helped real estate agents to grow with NO cold calling, NO door knocking, NO prospecting. We supply all leads and appointments.
About the Company:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
Contact Information:
Contact Person Name: Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO
Company: YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
Email: Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Phone: 626-789-0159
Address: 8932 Mission Drive, suite 102
Location (City, State, Country): Rosemead, CA 91770, United States
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/
