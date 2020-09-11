Contents Hair Care Launches Exciting & Effective Natural Hair Care Line
Contents Hair Care is a new hair care brand taking a more positive route, focused on natural ingredients that safely deliver results.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s many challenges when it comes to getting and keeping healthy, radiant, beautiful hair today. First there’s no shortage of day to day stress and normal exposure to the sun, when things like prescription medicine and some of chemical regimens used today and matter just get worst. Fortunately, products are available that take a different, healthier approach. Contents Hair Care recently announced the launch of its new line of natural, health enhancing and effective hair care choices. The brand has debuted with three products, “Contents Hair Care Style and Go Leave in Conditioner”, “Content Hair Care’s Skin & Scalp Conditioning Cream” and its innovative “Earth Silk Glossifyer”,
“We are quite excited about our new line which takes an approach that’s truly needed on the market today,” commented a spokesperson from Contents Hair Care. “Our products provide proof that there’s no need to use potentially harmful chemical choices. The right natural formula can provide better results while staying safe.”
“Contents Hair Care Style and Go Leave in Conditioner”, is a powerful conditioner that includes Grapeseed oil, Moringa Herb Powder, Moringa oil, and sunflower oil. The formula, like the rest of the line, is vegan, non-GMO, and animal cruelty-free.
“Contents Skin & Scalp Conditioning Cream” is excellent for improving skin elasticity and healing damaged cuticles resulting in improved texture, increased softness and dramatic hair growth.
The last of the three products debuting with the line, “Earth Silk Glossifyer” is a multi-purpose hair repair solution that eliminates oxidation by up to 90%. Good for use as a leave-in treatment, hot oil treatment, and anti-aging scalp circulation treatment. The Earth Silk Glossifyer is excellent for frizz control, and reducing split ends and breakage.
Expect the Content Hair Care line to continue to grow as its team develop other innovative, natural hair care products to meet its customer’s needs, large and small.
For more information about Contents Hair products be sure to visit https://www.contentshaircare.com.
Cheryl Bergamy
Contents Hair Care
+1 646-280-9784
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook