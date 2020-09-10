Trophy Club Country Club Revitalizes Whitworth Course With Million-Dollar Improvements

Project Brings Makeover to Greens, Tee Boxes and Irrigation

/EIN News/ -- TROPHY CLUB, Texas, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trophy Club Country Club , announces an extensive golf course improvement project designed to enhance the golf experience. With more than $1 million invested, this renovation will bring upgrades to the greens and tee boxes, as well as irrigation updates, to revitalize the Whitworth Course, named for LPGA legend Kathy Whitworth.



Trophy Club Country Club is the home club to Whitworth, whose more than 20-year career in the LPGA led to 88 wins and an all-time record wins for both men’s and women’s U.S. tours. When asked about the course renovation, Whitworth said, “I am really looking forward to the reopening of the Whitworth course. The changes are phenomenal and now that the greens are being brought back to their original size, I might hit a few more. Congratulations to all who have made this event and renovation possible. I have been working on my game, so I am ready.”

Features and amenities of the ‘NEW’ Whitworth course include:

NEW Tifeagle greens built to the original size and design

NEW TifTuf Bermuda on all tee boxes in the expanded hitting area

Enhanced playability through irrigation improvements

“Our goal is to create a more vibrant golf program that attracts players of every skill level,” said Tim Rowe, general manager. “This project is going to breathe new life into our Whitworth course and give Members an even better golf experience but, just as importantly, allow us to create a more robust calendar of fun, social events that center around the golf programming. We want the Members to come for the golf but stay for the fun, friendships and sense of community.”

Trophy Club also boasts the only golf course in existence designed by Ben Hogan, one of the greatest players in the history of golf. Amenities include two world-class golf courses, a beautiful clubhouse offering both upscale and casual dining; elegant private event spaces; an indoor golf lounge; fitness center; eight hard, lighted outdoor tennis courts; and junior Olympic-size swimming pool. The club offers something for every member of the family including a variety of golf, tennis, and fitness programs and activities, in addition to the social and dining amenities and events.



“The Members are very excited about all the improvements,” said Drew Curtis, board of governors chair. “There has always been a sense of pride and community among the Members. I expect that will grow even stronger as we all take advantage of the newest golf features.”

Members of Trophy Club also can enjoy benefits within the industry-leading ClubCorp Network, which now offers access access to hundreds of private clubs and special offerings at more than 1,000 hotels, resorts and entertainment venues.

About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, work spaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing ; and The Metropolitan . You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp .

Media Contact: Carla Goss

Senior Marketing Manager

972.888.7544

carla.goss@clubcorp.com





Grand Opening Event Invite (for media only-not to print or be made public) Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Trophy Club Country Club – Whitworth Course September 21 | 9:30 a.m. Ribbon cutting followed by a tour of the course. Karen Whitworth is expected to be in attendance.