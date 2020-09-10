Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced that Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO, and Bjorn Thaler, CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

  • The Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 14th, which will include a fireside chat at 9:45 a.m. (PT) / 12:45 p.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast and a replay will be available at https://investor.onemedical.com.

About One Medical
One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

Investor Contacts:
Rose Salzwedel, One Medical
Director of Investor Relations
Investor@onemedical.com
206-331-2211

Media Contact:
Kristina Skinner, One Medical
Director of External Communications
Press@onemedical.com
650-743-5187

