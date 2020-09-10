Hone nature photography skills on hike at MDC's Cape Girardeau Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A camera is always a good thing to take on a morning hike because you never know what you’ll see.

People can get tips on nature photography – and maybe some keep-sake outdoors photos, too – at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Sept. 18 program “Photography Hike at the Nature Center.” This program, which will be from 7:30-9 a.m., will consist of a morning hike on the trails of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174254

Participants should bring their own cameras for a hike led by MDC Naturalist Cameron Johnston. In addition to providing tips about equipment and techniques, Johnston will also give tips about some locations and times of day that may produce great photographs. Participants will be required to wear a face covering and to social distance.

Though this program is free, registration is required. MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.