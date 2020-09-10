North Dakota’s two-day youth waterfowl and special veteran and active military personnel waterfowl weekend is Sept. 19-20.

Legally licensed resident and nonresident youth waterfowl hunters age 15 and younger, and veterans and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training), may hunt ducks, geese, coots and mergansers statewide.

The daily bag limit and species restrictions are the same as for regular duck and goose seasons. However, the additional two blue-winged teal allowed during the first 16 days of the regular season are not allowed during this weekend.

Resident and qualifying nonresident youth waterfowl hunters must possess a general game and habitat license. Nonresidents from states that do not provide a reciprocal licensing agreement for North Dakota residents must purchase the entire nonresident waterfowl license package.

Veterans and members of the Armed Forces must possess a resident hunting license, which includes a general game and habitat license, and a small game license.

Hunters age 16 and older must also possess a federal waterfowl stamp.

In addition, all hunters must be Harvest Information Program certified, and youth ages 12 and older need to have passed a certified hunter education course.

Hunters who do not HIP certify when they buy a North Dakota license can add it by visiting the state Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov, or by calling 888-634-4798 and recording the HIP number on their printed license.