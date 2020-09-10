OM 20-44 Governor's Commission on Disabilities v. Board of Elections – Violation found

The Complainant alleged the Board violated the OMA when it held a March 3, 2020 meeting at a facility that did not comply with the OMA's accessibility requirements for persons with disabilities. The Board did not dispute that its Plainfield Pike property had accessibility barriers and did not comply with R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-46-13 at the time of its March 3, 2020 meeting. Accordingly, we found the Board violated the OMA. Based on the record before us, we did not find injunctive relief appropriate and declined to find a willful or knowing violation. VIOLATION FOUND