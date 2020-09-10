September 10, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

The Board of Elections has completed tabulation of Primary mail ballots.

CRANSTON, RI: Tabulation of mail ballots cast in the September 8, 2020 Primary is complete. Results are available at the Board of Election website www.elections.ri.gov .

Results are considered unofficial until certified by the Board. The Board expects to certify the Primary election results shortly after any required recounts are completed next week.

Media Contact: Miguel Nunez 401-222-2345 miguel.j.nunez@elections.ri.gov