Governor Abbott Calls For Moment Of Silence To Honor Victims Of September 11th Attacks

September 10, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Orders Texas Flags To Half-Staff

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statewide call for all Texans to observe a moment of silence at 7:46 AM CDT (8:46 AM EDT) tomorrow, September 11, 2020, to honor and remember the victims of the terror attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001 in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. The Governor has also ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff. 

"I ask all Texans to hold a moment of silence to honor our fellow Americans who tragically lost their lives and for those who were injured in the horrific terror attacks that took place on September 11, 2001," said Governor Abbott. "We also honor the heroic first responders who selflessly rushed toward danger to save lives and help those in need. Today, as we remember one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history, let us also remember the way Americans united in the face of evil. May that unity and love of country continue to be a guiding light for our nation."

