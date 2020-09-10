“This is a sad day for Knoxville and our State. As coming days will show, Judge Pam Reeves had the well-deserved and widely held respect of lawyers, judges and community leaders in Tennessee for many years. She not only accomplished a lot against long odds, she did it with a grace and determination rarely seen. President Teddy Roosevelt said, ‘People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.’ Well, Judge Reeves knew a lot, but I never met anyone who thought she didn’t care. In fact, it was just the opposite. You saw her smile, compassion and energy in the first ten seconds of meeting her. We are profoundly sad in losing her.”

#20-35: AG Slatery Responds to Passing of Chief U.S. District Judge for East Tennessee