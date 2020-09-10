Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,044 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,990 in the last 365 days.

AG Slatery Responds to Passing of Chief U.S. District Judge for East Tennessee

Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 04:57pm

“This is a sad day for Knoxville and our State. As coming days will show, Judge Pam Reeves had the well-deserved and widely held respect of lawyers, judges and community leaders in Tennessee for many years. She not only accomplished a lot against long odds, she did it with a grace and determination rarely seen. President Teddy Roosevelt said, ‘People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.’ Well, Judge Reeves knew a lot, but I never met anyone who thought she didn’t care. In fact, it was just the opposite. You saw her smile, compassion and energy in the first ten seconds of meeting her. We are profoundly sad in losing her.”

#20-35:  AG Slatery Responds to Passing of Chief U.S. District Judge for East Tennessee

You just read:

AG Slatery Responds to Passing of Chief U.S. District Judge for East Tennessee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.