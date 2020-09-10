ReWalk Robotics to Present at the H.C. WAINWRIGHT 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference on September 15th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RWLK) today announced that Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, Ori Gon, Chief Financial Officer and Andy Dolan, VP Marketing and Reimbursement, will present at the H.C. WAINWRIGHT virtual conference at 11:00 EST on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the company’s website at: www.rewalk.com

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

