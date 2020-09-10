Veterans Benefits Administration Undersecretary to host a Tele-Town Hall in North Dakota

VA Under Secretary for Benefits Administration, Dr. Paul Lawrence, will host a Tele-Town Hall in North Dakota on September 15, 2020. The Tele-Town Hall will begin at 4PM CST/ 5PM MT. The Tele-Town Hall will be open to all ND Veterans and is scheduled to last up to 1 hour.

Veterans and dependents can listen in on the VBA updates provided by the Under Secretary and will be allowed to ask questions.

To Join the Tele-Town call Dial 833-380-0417 (suggested to call in 10 minutes before meeting begins.