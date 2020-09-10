Baxter community invited to take an online survey for Highway 210 study (Sept. 10, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. — Those who drive, ride, walk, visit or do business on Highway 210 in the city of Baxter are invited to take a MnDOT survey for a transportation study in this area. The survey will be open online Sept. 10 through Oct. 10 at mndot.gov/d3/projects/baxter.

MnDOT seeks public participation through the survey to help us plan current and future needs along this five mile stretch of Highway 210 through Baxter. The MnDOT study is being conducted in partnership with the City of Baxter and Crow Wing County. Public insight will be valuable to plan these future projects:

City of Baxter to improve access to Inglewood Drive and Knollwood Drive at Highway 210 in 2022.

MnDOT plans to resurface and improve access on both directions of Highway 210 between Baxter Drive and Timberwood Drive in 2024.

The study will be complete this winter and will focus on safety and mobility for all modes of travel on Highway 210 in Baxter. For questions about this study or any future plans on Highway 210, contact District 3 Planning Director Steve Voss at steven.voss@state.mn.us or 218-828-5779.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need the online survey in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

For more information on projects in central Minnesota, log onto mndot.gov/d3/projects, or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral.

# # #