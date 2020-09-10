Highway 59 south of Newfolden now open to traffic (Sept. 10, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Highway 59 south of Newfolden, previously detoured, is now open to traffic. Motorists can expect crews completing turf work on the shoulder of the highway in the next few days.

The box culvert replacement project will improve current drainage systems along the highway. The contractor for the $1.45 million project is Davidson Construction. For more information, visit the website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy59-newfolden.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics at facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest . For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###