Hwy 55 Pomme de Terre bridge replacement completed; highway reopens (Sept. 10, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The bridge replacement on Highway 55 near Barrett is complete and the road is now open to traffic, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The bridge replacement was originally part of a resurfacing project that took place last year on Highway 55 between Barrett and the Grant/Douglas county line. Although the rest of the resurfacing project was completed in October 2019, the bridge portion experienced delays due to de-watering issues, and MnDOT made the decision to suspend the work for the winter and re-evaluate the plan. Because the bridge had already been removed, the road had to remain closed.

Work resumed on June 1, but additional unforeseen delays due to COVID-19 shutdowns impacted arrival of the beams and slowed progress by several weeks.

MnDOT appreciates the public’s cooperation, patience and commitment to safety during the extended road closure.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###