Attorney General Josh Stein Announces No Appeal By State Board in Felon Re-enfranchisement Case

For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 10, 2020

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that the State Board of Elections and its members will not appeal a recent decision in the case of Community Success Initiative v. Moore. The State Board is presently at work with other agencies to identify the affected individuals. Once this determination has been made, the State Board will issue guidance and provide information, including voter registration forms, to affected people on how to register to vote. Regular voter registration will close on Oct. 9, though all eligible voters may continue to register at one-stop early voting sites through the end of early voting.

“Voting is our most fundamental right,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “It is how the people hold accountable those in power. I will do everything in my power to protect the right to vote for every eligible North Carolinian.”

