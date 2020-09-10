3:30 PM Update: I-80 WB Closed Due to a Crash in Turbot Township

​3:30 PM Update: The detour for Interstate 80 westbound starting at the Interstate 180 interchange is: I-180 westbound to Route 220 north back to Interstate 80 westbound

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 eastbound are advised lane restrictions will be implemented in the eastbound lanes in Turbot Township, Northumberland County tomorrow evening.

On Thursday, September 10, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be sweeping the recently placed epoxy overlay material to remove any loose material and debris on the bridge at mile marker 215 over Route 254 and the bridge at mile marker 213 over Muddy Run Road, weather permitting. All work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures while the work is being performed.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

