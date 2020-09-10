CEO of Nicopure Labs Responds to the FDA’s Pre-Market Authorization Deadline

The Economic Cost to Consumers and Millions Employed by the Vaping Industry

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FLA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicopure responds to the Pre-Market Tobacco Authorization Deadline and the removal of 99.99% of the multi-billion-dollar vaping industry as it vanishes overnight, and the economic impact not only to consumers but also the millions employed, and families relying on employment within the industry.

“It’s hard to believe that after 11 years of providing adult smokers a true alternative to combustible cigarettes, that FDA regulation is finally here. Nicopure is so very proud and thankful to announce to their loyal customer base, and the world, that Halo and its iconic tobacco flavors have advanced to the FDA’s Substantive Review Phase; the most critical and final phase of the PMTA process before receiving the coveted final marketing order. The future of vaping will never be the same as we know it, as we’re in uncharted territory, very reminiscent of the early days of vaping. It’s very humbling to look around as Halo stands alone, battle-tested and proven, as the oldest e-liquid brand in the US market with our tobacco flavored e-liquids that have helped countless smokers make the switch to a healthier lifestyle…. Our work has just begun.”, said Jeffrey Stamler, CEO and Co-Founder Nicopure Labs LLC

Halo’s over 10-year history as the most prominent, long-standing brand, specializing in tobacco-flavored e-liquid has positioned the brand well for what is likely to come for the vaping industry. With California and New York becoming tobacco flavor-only markets, it is expected that more states will follow suit and Halo will be well-prepared with their award-winning tobacco flavors.

An estimated over-thirteen million American adults rely on e-cigarettes to quit combustible cigarettes or reduce daily nicotine intake. With reduction in available products, these men and women will likely revert to combustible cigarettes, which take the lives of nearly 1,300 Americans every day. Today’s historic event estimates the closure of over 14,000 small businesses and the loss of upwards of 166,000 e-liquid related jobs.

About Nicopure Labs

As the ENDS division of global manufacturer Pure Laboratories, Nicopure Labs, makers of world-renowned Halo have experienced over 10 years of global brand dominance by investing in cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art R&D lab, and world-renowned subject experts. As the world’s number one tobacco and menthol e-liquid blends, Nicopure’s products may be found in over 110 countries worldwide and continues to expand its presence globally.

For more information about Nicopure, visit www.nicopure.com. For media inquiries, please email press@nicopure.com.

About Pure Laboratories

Gainesville-based Pure Laboratories LLC, also known as Pure Labs, is an industry leading global consumer goods manufacturer that produces award-winning, first of its kind, patented products.

Pure Labs has a state-of-the-art 110,000-sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Gainesville, Florida as well as industry leading experts focused on revolutionizing regulated and unregulated consumer goods and global brand co-manufacturing.

For more information about Pure Labs, visit purelabs.com. For media inquiries, please email press@purelabs.com.

Tavise Morabia Pure Labs (888) 425-6649 press@purelabs.com