Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date August 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of August 31, 2020, short interest in 2,470 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,140,397,566 shares compared with 7,892,967,928 shares in 2,463 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of August 14, 2020. The end-of-August short interest represent 3.54 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.04 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,082 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,272,016,633 shares at the end of the settlement date of August 31, 2020 compared with 1,217,698,749 shares in 1,078 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 1.0 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was also 1.0.

In summary, short interest in all 3,552 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,412,414,199 shares at the August 31, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,541 issues and 9,110,666,677 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.52 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.19 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp .

