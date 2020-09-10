Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Amalgamated Bank Announces Virtual Participation at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL) (“Amalgamated”) today announced that Keith Mestrich, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Drew LaBenne, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 14, 2020. 

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Amalgamated’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Amalgamated Bank 

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 11 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of June 30, 2020, total assets were $6.5 billion, total net loans were $3.6 billion, and total deposits were $5.9 billion. Additionally, as of June 30, 2020, the trust business held $32.0 billion in assets under custody and $13.3 billion in assets under management.

Media Contact:
Kylie McKenna
The Levinson Group
kmckenna@mollylevinson.com
202-244-1785

Investor Contact:
Jamie Lillis
Solebury Trout
shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com
800-895-4172

 

