JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer and James Cairns, Senior Vice-President, Rail Centric Supply Chain to address Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 17

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer and James Cairns, Senior Vice-President, Rail Centric Supply Chain of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 17, 2020 starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.



CN will provide a live audio webcast of their remarks via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors . A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the event.

