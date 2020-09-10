Infosys, Along With Governor Raimondo, Announces Plans to Hire 500 More Tech Employees in Rhode Island

Infosys doubles down on Rhode Island, commits to 1,000+ employees in the Ocean State

Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology, and next-generation services, today joined Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor to announce that it plans to hire 500 additional tech workers in Rhode Island by 2023.

Infosys President Ravi Kumar will join Governor Raimondo and Secretary Pryor for a fireside chat about Infosys' future in Rhode Island at 1:00PM today. The conversation will be livestreamed on the Governor's Facebook page [r20.rs6.net] [linkprotect.cudasvc.com].

"Infosys has been a critical partner to Rhode Island since setting up shop in Providence two years ago," said Governor Gina Raimondo. "I'm grateful for their contributions to our state, including this commitment to 500 additional tech jobs by 2023, recent work to launch the "CRUSH COVID RI" app that is helping get the pandemic under control, and participation in Back to Work RI. I look forward to continuing to work together to create opportunities for Rhode Islanders in the years to come."

"Rhode Island's strong leadership, positive business climate, and innovative spirit are exactly what Infosys looks for in a host community," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. "We are excited to increase our commitment to the State and continue nurturing design-focused specialists, as well as tech talent to serve the needs of our clients in the U.S."

These 500 new employees are part of Infosys' broader workforce commitment and its recent announcement to hire 12,000 additional workers in the country, bringing the total national commitment to 25,000. In 2019, Infosys opened its Digital Innovation and Design Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

The new employees will work on a variety of tech-focused roles, and Infosys' recently launched Reskill & Restart program will be among the channels used to recruit and train employees. This new initiative, explicitly aimed at reskilling workers who have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, begins with an aptitude and skills assessment, followed by curated job-specific skills training, and culminates in matching them with available positions.

###