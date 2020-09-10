Texas Game Wardens Wrap Up Busy Summer Boating Season with Labor Day Patrols

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN— Texas Game Wardens closed the summer boating season with water safety checks and boating safety patrols on the lakes, rivers and bays in Texas over the extended Labor Day weekend. Between Friday and Monday, water safety checks were conducted on more than 3,800 vessels statewide. Additionally, 267 citations and 412 warnings were issued for various boating safety law violations.

Four individuals were also arrested for Boating While Intoxicated, three others were arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and 21 others were arrested on other charges.

“With the number of water related accidents on the rise this year, the end of the summer boating season does not mean that taking safety precautions on the water should stop,” said Cody Jones, Assistant Commander for Marine Enforcement for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “We urge all Texans to continue to remain vigilant when recreating on the water all year.”

Over the holiday weekend, game wardens also responded to 26 boating accidents across the state.

On Lake Alan Henry, wardens responded to a boat explosion that injured two juvenile victims. Both were transported to the hospital with second degree burns and later released.

Labor Day weekend was also the first weekend of dove season and game wardens were out in full force to ensure hunters were hunting safely and following all season regulations.

Game wardens in Nacogdoches, Angelina and Houston counties made cases on four groups of dove hunters who were rallying birds and hunting over a baited field. More than 100 birds were illegally harvested by the groups. The birds were seized and donated to the less fortunate.

“Now that the fall hunting seasons are in full swing, we hope that everyone heading to the field keeps safety in mind,” said Jones. “By being aware of your surroundings and keeping gun safety in mind, we can help prevent accidents and injuries to hunters.”