Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,992 in the last 365 days.

Texas Game Wardens Wrap Up Busy Summer Boating Season with Labor Day Patrols

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN— Texas Game Wardens closed the summer boating season with water safety checks and boating safety patrols on the lakes, rivers and bays in Texas over the extended Labor Day weekend. Between Friday and Monday, water safety checks were conducted on more than 3,800 vessels statewide. Additionally, 267 citations and 412 warnings were issued for various boating safety law violations.

Four individuals were also arrested for Boating While Intoxicated, three others were arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and 21 others were arrested on other charges.

“With the number of water related accidents on the rise this year, the end of the summer boating season does not mean that taking safety precautions on the water should stop,” said Cody Jones, Assistant Commander for Marine Enforcement for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “We urge all Texans to continue to remain vigilant when recreating on the water all year.”

Over the holiday weekend, game wardens also responded to 26 boating accidents across the state.

On Lake Alan Henry, wardens responded to a boat explosion that injured two juvenile victims. Both were transported to the hospital with second degree burns and later released.

Labor Day weekend was also the first weekend of dove season and game wardens were out in full force to ensure hunters were hunting safely and following all season regulations.

Game wardens in Nacogdoches, Angelina and Houston counties made cases on four groups of dove hunters who were rallying birds and hunting over a baited field. More than 100 birds were illegally harvested by the groups. The birds were seized and donated to the less fortunate.

“Now that the fall hunting seasons are in full swing, we hope that everyone heading to the field keeps safety in mind,” said Jones. “By being aware of your surroundings and keeping gun safety in mind, we can help prevent accidents and injuries to hunters.”

You just read:

Texas Game Wardens Wrap Up Busy Summer Boating Season with Labor Day Patrols

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.