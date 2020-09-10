Hawkins Psychiatry PLLC Announces Opening of New Mansfield TMS Office

The new office will provide TMS and MCN to patients suffering from a variety of psychiatric conditions.

MANSFIELD, TEXAS, USA, September 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Renowned Hawkins Psychiatry is pleased to announce the official opening of the brand-new TMS Center of Mansfield Hawkins Psychiatry is a well-known medical office that helps patients to achieve optimal mental, physical, and biological balance utilizing the latest research, technology, and pharmacogenetics. The business operates multiple practices throughout Texas to support community members in reaching their optimal health.In the company’s latest news, Hawkins Psychiatry is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Mansfield, Texas. The TMS Center of Mansfield is located in the Professional Office Building I of Methodist Mansfield Hospital, where Dr. Hawkins offers Neuromodulation Medicine Services and Micro Current Neurofeedback. The TMS Center of Mansfield will enable Dr. Hawkins to provide additional services to patients, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Micro Current Neurofeedback (MCN), for patients suffering from Major Depression Disorder, PTSD, anxiety disorders and other psychiatric conditions.“We are very excited to open our latest office in Mansfield,” says founder of the TMS Center of Mansfield, Dr. Germaine Hawkins, D.O. “It was important for us to continue expanding our operations to serve our wonderful community and we wholeheartedly believe our non-invasive TMS Therapy will provide much-needed relief to the patients we serve. For anyone suffering from a variety of psychiatric conditions, we recommend calling our offices to discuss our services in more detail.”For more information about the TMS Center of Mansfield, please visit www.tmsmansfield.com About the CompanyTMS Center of Mansfield is the Neuromodulation Division of Hawkins Psychiatry PC, located in the Professional Building I of Methodist Mansfield Hospital. The medical office provides Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Micro Current Neurofeedback (MCN) to patients suffering from Major Depression Disorder, PTSD, anxiety disorders and other psychiatric conditions. Both of these treatments are non-invasive, safe, and supported by evidence-based research.