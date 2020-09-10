Homicide: 900 Block of Irving Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in the 900 block of Irving Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:34 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A second adult male was located in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, one the victims was pronounced dead. The other victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 31year-old Jonathan Raiford, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE