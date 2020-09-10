» News » 2020 » Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesti...

Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in West Plains Sept. 19

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 10, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event Sept. 19 at Heritage Tractor, located at 3285 N. U.S. Hwy. 63 in West Plains. The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is being offloaded.

Accepted items include:

Unwanted pesticides

Rodenticides

Dewormers

Fly tags

Fertilizers containing pesticide

Insecticides

Fungicides

Herbicides

Items not accepted include:

Paint

Explosives

Fire extinguishers

Yard waste

Electronics

Trash

Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.

Following is a list of other pesticide collection events scheduled this year:

Oct. 10 – Farmers Elevator and Supply Co., 511 S. Center St., Clinton Oct. 24 – Greenway Equipment, 20919 State Hwy. 114, Dexter

###