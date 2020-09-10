Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in West Plains Sept. 19
Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in West Plains Sept. 19
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 10, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event Sept. 19 at Heritage Tractor, located at 3285 N. U.S. Hwy. 63 in West Plains. The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is being offloaded.
Accepted items include:
- Unwanted pesticides
- Rodenticides
- Dewormers
- Fly tags
- Fertilizers containing pesticide
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Herbicides
Items not accepted include:
- Paint
- Explosives
- Fire extinguishers
- Yard waste
- Electronics
- Trash
Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers
More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.
Following is a list of other pesticide collection events scheduled this year:
Oct. 10 – Farmers Elevator and Supply Co., 511 S. Center St., Clinton Oct. 24 – Greenway Equipment, 20919 State Hwy. 114, Dexter
###